This survey is conducted by CNHI, LLC owner of community newspapers in 22 states in the Midwest, Southwest, Southeast and Northeast. The purpose is to get a sense of public sentiment on racial justice and policing.
Click HERE to join the survey.
This survey is conducted by CNHI, LLC owner of community newspapers in 22 states in the Midwest, Southwest, Southeast and Northeast. The purpose is to get a sense of public sentiment on racial justice and policing.
Click HERE to join the survey.
65 year old, Woodward resident, died Thursday April, 8 2021. A memorial service will be held on Monday April 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Woodward Church of Christ. Read full obituary at www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com.
, 84-year-old resident of Sharon, OK, passed April 14. The family will conduct a memorial service on Monday, April 19, at the Woodward First United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m.
, Student, of Mooreland, passed April 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Mooreland High School Gym. (Shaw Funeral Home, Vici, OK)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.