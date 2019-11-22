The United States Constitution requires an actual enumeration (census) of every person living in the United States to be taken every 10 years.
Among other things, the census is used to determine the number of U. S. Representatives each state gets in the House of Representatives. Originally each district represented 30,000 people.
Signed into law on June 18, 1929, the Permanent Apportionment Act capped House Membership at the level established after the 1910 Census (435 members) and created a procedure for automatically reapportioning House seats after every decennial census, according to the US House of Representatives history. That averages about 700,000 people per representative.
Oklahoma currently has five congressional districts.
The census is also used to draw House and Senate districts in each state and has a big role in determining the amount of federal dollars a state might get for various programs including schools and roads.
Oklahoma Partnership Census Specialist Tricia Woodward spoke to a group of area leaders at High Plains Technology Center on Wednesday about creating Complete Count Committees for the 2020 Census.
“We need that data we need it for the roads, schools, hospital, and for grants,” Woodward said. “If the federal government has the number of people that use the roads, you may be eligible for more dollars in your areas.”
Questions asked for the 2020 census are:
▪ How many people living or staying in the home
▪ Whether the home is owned or rented
▪ Each persons sex, age, race and relationship
▪ Whether a person is Hispanic, Latino or of Spanish origin
The answers to these questions produce statistics indicating the economy and help decide administration of federal housing programs. They also help agencies plan funding for government programs and monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, according to the 2020census.gov website.
“The census is confidential and required by law. Your information, personal information is never shared,” Woodward said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.