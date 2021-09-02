Rather than a message in a bottle, it was a message on a pencil that caused the Woodward Walmart to be evacuated around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to Chief of Police Billy Parker, a pencil was found on the counter-top by the sink in the ladies restroom that said, “bomb, boom, (expletive), you’re dead.”
“The people had just finished in the restroom cleaning,” Parker said. “Two girls came in to the store... goes into the restroom, they leave and one of the associates goes in there just a few minutes later.”
While the girls went on with their shopping and left, Walmart staff evacuated the store, according to Parker.
According to several customers waiting outside at the end of the parking lot, individual Walmart associates came up to them in the store asking them to leave their baskets and exit and get completely away from the building. The store speaker system was not used and customers were not given any reason as to the evacuation, according to customers.
The Woodward Police Department did a sweep through the store, according to Parker.
“We didn’t see anything in the store that looks suspicious,” Parker said. “It wasn’t really a threat like it was going to blow up or there’s a bomb here or anything like that, it just had the words.”
At this time, Parker said the department doesn’t know if it was a purposeful threat or not. No descriptions of the girls are available yet. Parker said he is still gathering statements hoping to identify and question them.
When asked, a Walmart manager said no comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.