Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday, teachers and school support staff are being moved up to a priority group in the State’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
“This is great news,” Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle B. Reynolds said. “I have to credit Dr. Kirkendall for encouraging us to reach out to OSDH to get our staff, whom most of us consider front line workers, moved up on the priority list.”
According to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, this is a tremendous move toward protecting the health of our hardworking teachers.
“Teachers are the heart and soul of our school community, and we cannot have school without them,” said Hofmeister. “I am grateful to Gov. Stitt for his decision to elevate K-12 teachers in the vaccine distribution plan.”
At his press conference, Stitt referenced the CDC Director's comments about the growing data that shows the rate of infections is very low in schools, according to Reynolds.
“This is in line with the recent WHO report as well as the documentation we see from our contact trace investigations,” Reynolds said. “Kids are safer in school, but we also have to protect our staff.”
In addition to sanitizing and masking, Reynolds said the schools will be adding free, voluntary on site testing for staff and students when they come back from break.
“Adding the vaccination for staff sooner will be a significant step as well,” Reynolds added.
