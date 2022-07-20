The Woodward County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting Thursday Morning, July 21 at 9:00 a.m. in the Civil Defense Room in the basement of the courthouse. Resolution R-21-40 will discuss a Woodward County Burn Ban to last until Monday, July 25th. This is due to the immediate threat of wildfires that can destroy lives, property and livestock.
Woodward County Commissioners Emergency Meeting Scheduled
