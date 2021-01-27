Woodward police are looking for a person of interest in a fatal stabbing Tuesday.
Police Det. Lt. Darren Navratil said police are trying to locate Frank David Garcia for questioning as a person of interest in the stabbing that happened Tuesday night in the 700 block of Jackson Ave.
Frank Guadalupe Herrera, 46, was pronounced dead at AllianceHealth Woodward from multiple stab wounds, Navratil said in a statement on the incident.
Navratil said police and medical personnel responded to the residence on Jackson Tuesday night in reference to a stabbing. Herrera was suffering from multiple wounds, "inflicted by a sharp object." He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Navratil is asking anyone who might have information on what happened to contact him at 254-8518. He said information may also be given in the police department section of the City of Woodward website.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
