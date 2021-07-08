Harper County Sheriffs Office has requested assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) regarding a suspicious death in Laverne today.
A male was found deceased in the road in the 700 block of Jane Jayroe.
OSBI is working with Oklahoma Highway Patrol to determine what led to the man’s death, according to Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman.
Note: Story will be updated as more information becomes available.
