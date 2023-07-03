Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 8:11 pm
Debbie Covalt has been sworn in as Ward 1 Commissioner. In the wake of Sandi Liles retirement Covalt was asked to fill the role.
"She lives around the corner from me and I'm just filling her role for the next couple of years" said Covalt
