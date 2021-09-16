The Woodward County Sheriff's Department is chasing a man on foot in the country west of Sharon, according to the scanner around 11 a.m. No updates have been reported as of 11:30 a.m. More details will be added as they become available.
Update: At 2 p.m. no official report has been made. According to the scanner, law enforcement from area counties have been called to help. A drone has been used, as well as K-9 units. The suspect has been moving under cover of trees in an area where there is a creek.
Attempts to reach the Woodward County Sheriff have been unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.