The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued its report on a pedestrian-vehicle fatality collision from just before midnight on Wednesday on Jayne Jayroe Blvd. in Laverne.
Donald Joe Lovell, 45, of Laverne, the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner due to various injuries, the OHP said in its report.
Lovell was hit by a westbound pickup driven by Charles Vernon Thex, 39, who was not injured. After hitting Lovell, the pickup then hit another pickup driven by a juvenile, who was not injured either.
According to the OHP report, an investigation is continuing into the cause of the collision.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it was contacted by the Harper County Sheriff's Department to also look into the collision. The OSBI has not sent out an update as of Friday afternoon.
