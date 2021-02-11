Frank David Garcia was arrested Thursday afternoon for Murder in the 2nd degree, according to Woodward Police Det. Lt. Darren Navratil.
Police have been trying to locate Garcia for questioning in regard to the stabbing of Frank Guadalupe Herrera, 46, on Tuesday, Jan. 26th in the 700 block of Jackson Ave in Woodward. Herrera was pronounced dead at AllianceHealth Woodward from multiple stab wounds.
“Harper County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest,” Navratil said. “It was a joint operation between the Harper County Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and of course, Woodward PD.”
According to Navratil, officers tracked Garcia to a trailer house at May Thursday afternoon where the arrest was made.
