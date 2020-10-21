Early absentee voting will be available at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds located at Crystal Beach from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
This will be the only location available for early voting. The Woodward County Courthouse will not be open for early voting, Woodward County Election Board Secretary Carol Carrell said today.
If voters have any questions about early voting they may contact the Woodward County Election Board at 580-256-3609.
