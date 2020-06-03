COVID-19 situation update; OSDH reports 5,711 recovered in the state

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 6,805 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of the 209,286 Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) cumulative number of tests, 201,047 are reportedly negative.
According to the OSDH, 136 persons are currently hospitalized and 5,711 are reportedly recovered.
There are two additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between May 28 and May 31. Both were males in the 65 and older age group, one in Adair County and one in Texas County. This makes 341 total deaths in the state.
The COVID-19 data tracker will continue showing COVID-19 data for all 77 counties, to include counties that are smaller than 20,000 population.
On Monday, the OSDH announced that the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility. For more information on this change, please click here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
