A Woodard man has been charged in a series of burglaries in the community.
Andrew Blaedon Earls is facing six felony counts and one misdemeanor in relation to burglaries on 9th Street, 17th Street, Apache Drive and Ridgecrest, according to the charges filed Wednesday in Woodward County District Court.
Five of the felonies are burglaries, either first, second or third degree. The sixth felony is possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and the misdemeanor is accusation of concealing stolen property.
A bench warrant of $150,000 has been issued by the court and as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Earls remained at large. Earls already has a felony conviction on grand larceny from 2019.
Deputies from the Woodward County Sheriff's Office and other counties spent much of Thursday searching for a man west of Sharon, but there was no official confirmation if that was related to any of these cases.
Woodward police detective Dustin Swallow's lengthy affidavit describes the burglaries and most indicated the person committing them was in a dark colored SUV, later described as a Lincoln Navigator.
On Sept. 9, detectives located the Navigator and later attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver didn't stop and eventually fled the vehicle. Two passengers in the vehicle said the driver was Andrew Earls.
The vehicle was towed and taken to the a garage at the police department.
According to the affidavit, detectives obtained a search warrant and found a backpack (surveillance footage from several burglaries showed the suspect wearing a backpack) with some clothing including a dark camouflage hood. The clothes found matched those in the surveillance footage.
According to the affidavit, multiple tools were also found that are believed to be burglary tools.
On Sept. 13, officers received a tip that Earls was in an apartment on 40th Street but as officers knocked on the door, Earls kicked out a window and fled on foot, evading capture, according to the affidavit.
A backpack Earls left at the apartment contained a handgun that had been reported stolen to the sheriff's office a few days earlier.
Case number is CF-2021-147.
