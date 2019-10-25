Javion Hunt scored four touchdowns and Kentrell Bizzell two as second-ranked Carl Albert defeated the Boomers 49-14 in Boomer Stadium Friday.
Big plays were the spark for the Titans as they broke open a tie game with three-long distance touchdowns in the second period.
Hunt’s 17-yard run put the Titans up early, but the Boomers answered with a 50-yard touchdown by Daniel Fraire a minute into the second quarter for a 7-7 tie.
It lasted just one play as Hunt went 64 yards on the Titans next play for a 14-7 advantage.
After a Boomer punt, Bizzell got loose on a 63-yard scoring run to make it 21-7.
Then on the next Boomer punt Rico Windham returned it 80 yards and the Titans led 28-7.
Matt Ogden’s interception gave the Boomers possession inside Titan territory late in the first half, but a turnover ended the threat.
The Boomers also missed a big opportunity in the first quarter after a 59-yard pass from Parker Pruett to Shawn Chase set them up on the Titan 14, but they were unable to convert.
In the third period, the Boomers closed the gap to 28-14 on a 12-play, 82-yard scoring drive capped by Fraire’s 25-yard scoring run. Drake Parker had a 23-yard run to set up the score.
Carl Albert again came right back, with a big pass play setting up a 5-yard run by Hunt.
After an interception, the Titans scored again with a 43-yard pass play leading to a 15-touchdown by Bizzell.
The final Carl Albert score came on a 45-yard run by Hunt.
Woodward had a chance to score again late in the game, reaching a first down at the Titan 11, but a penalty slowed things, then a fourth down pass was incomplete.
Woodward fell to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the district. The Boomers travel go Guymon next Friday.
