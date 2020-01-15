Two responsible beverage sales and service training sessions are planned on Jan. 23 at High Plains Technology Center.
Sessions are from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Organizers said the training is free and open to anyone interested. All beer, wine and alcohol retailers are encouraged to attend and advance registration is required.
The training at these sessions will satisfy the ABLE commission training requirement for alcohol sales licensing.
Areas of focus include:
• Laws and regulations governing the sale and use of alcohol
• ID checking
• Alcohol management polices
• Keeping incident records
To register contact Glenda Blosser, prevention resource development coordinator at 580-571-3240 or gblosser@odmhsas.org.
