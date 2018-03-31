By Rachael Van Horn
WOODWARD — With the two national political parties polarized these days, and more so since the election of Republican President Donald Trump, bipartisanship is elusive.
In a nationwide and statewide project called “Pulse of the Voters,” community members shared their views on the current political climate and the issues that most concern them.
The inability to get along was cited by area residents during recent interviews on how things have changed since the 2016 election. Woodward News reporters also found a strong mix of opinions on President Trump, regardless if residents voted for him.
Homemaker Jan Case Wills said the biggest problem is the GOP trying to one-up the Democrats, and the Democrats trying to one-up the Republicans. She noted the huge divide between the two parties.
“No one is working together,” she said.
Case Wills, 50, voted for Trump, but not necessarily because she was excited about the idea.
“I couldn't vote for Hillary (Clinton),” she said. "Who knows — in 30 years Trump might be known as a genius. I voted for Obama the first time because of the choice of candidates. I’m not happy with the candidates.”
Kathryn Fanning, the 60-year-old director of the Woodward Senior Center, said she was “so conflicted” with the vote.
“I’m pretty sure I did (vote for Trump) because Hillary is just so repulsive to me, too,” she said. “They’re both repulsive."
Fanning, a Republican, is concerned about health care, particularly the availability of services.
John McVicker said his personal situation improved since the election. He was laid off from the oil field in 2015 and hired back right after Trump's election.
McVicker, a 44-year old Sharon-Mutual graduate, was a Trump supporter from the start.
“I just thought Trump was kind of what America needs right now to get us back on track after eight years of Obama,” he said.
But McVicker, a Republican, bemoans the country's divisions.
"When will folks realize that whether they are right wing or left wing, they are still part of the same eagle?" he asked.
Rosetta Loomis, a 71-year-old Trump supporter and Republican, notes that the president has "done a lot of good things, but the media wants to point out everything that he's done wrong.” Loomis said Trump’s “done a lot of wrong things by tweeting without thinking."
One of her major concerns is the international situation.
"I think we should be really, really concerned about North Korea and Russia," she said.
Trump’s tweeting is Jeff Newby’s biggest pet peeve.
“I am sick of that,” said Newby, whose family homesteaded in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Newby, a Republican who works at a bank in Laverne, said Trump has some great ideas.
“I did vote for Mr. Trump for no other reason than that I felt like his thoughts and ideas were more in line with mine, although I don't agree with everything he has done or has done in the past, for sure,” he said.
Larry Bishop, a lifelong resident of Woodward and registered Republican, declined to disclose his vote, but his comments are telling.
“He (President Trump) leaves me a little uneasy if there is a critical situation that comes up,” the 70 year old said. “I think he sometimes acts a little hasty without looking at all the information."
Jerry Burch said he didn't vote for Trump, believing he would favor corporations over people.
Burch, deputy superintendent of Woodward Public Schools, has been a Republican and a Democrat in his lifetime.
Burch said he thought the president would "cut taxes for corporations and do nothing for health care,” turning our entire economy upside down
“I know that people are saying: 'Look at the stock market going up, up, up.' But what goes up must come down at some point in time,” Burch said.
Republican Les Bouse, 79, voted for Trump and still supports the president.
“One thing about him, he’s working on what he told us he was going to do. I have to give him credit for that. He’s trying,” he said.
Another Republican Trump voter, 22-year-old Olivia Little, said President Trump is a little hard to talk about.
“He’s our president,” said Little, who studies criminal justice at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Woodward. “I respect him. That’s a position that not everyone can do, not everyone can handle.
“He has some good ideas, it’s just the way he delivers them. I think he has some good ideas. Especially with making more jobs available, like building our infrastructure and bringing money back to the U.S..”
Democrat Robin Daily, 60, a physician's assistant in Buffalo, said the election has affected her in at least one way.
"I was kind of a political bystander most of my life,” Daily said. “Now I'm more of an activist, and that changed because of Donald Trump's election.”
Although Albert Copeland didn't vote at all, the 71-year-old Woodward resident, an independent when he was registered, said some of Trump's policies seem to be working. Copeland believes immigration is the single most critical issue currently facing the country.
"I think he made quite a few improvements, really," the 31-year Army and National Guard veteran said. "I think he's going a fairly good job for what they're letting him do."
Woodward News editor Johnny McMahan and writer Sarah Nishimuta contributed to this report.
