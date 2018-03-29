By Kathryn Fanning
Senior Center Director
The Woodward Senior Center recently acquired an A.E. Schmidt pool table.
The center does not usually accept this type of donation, but with the blessing of the powers that be, the regular pool players and the Senior Center Board agreed to take on this donation because of its unique history to Woodward.
The table was owned by Dr. Jack Fetzer up until about 15 years ago when it was sold and moved to another home in Woodward. The most recent owners - Darrel D. Forbau and Beatrice Steuart - contacted the center and donated the pool table.
Cooks Transfer and Storage moved the pool table and Prather Pool Table Services set I up, rebuilt the rails and re-clothed the table.
The A. E. Schmidt company has been in operation for 161 years and is now a sixth generation company. The table has three, 2” inch pieces of slate that are put together with bees wax.
It has the original silk pockets. Silk was used for the pockets from 1900 until 1920. Then in 1921 they started using leather for the pockets.
Dr. Fetzer had it flown from New York and it had to be cut in half, which explains the seam in the legs of the table.
It does have mother of pearl diamonds inlays around the table.
A group of regular pool players typically gather every morning at the center to play pool from 8:30 a.m. until lunch is served.
The center is open until 4:30 p.m. except on Fridays when it closes at noon. There are two pool tablets and players 55 and over are welcome any time of day.
