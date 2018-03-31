baseball
Woodward split two games in the I-40 Classic in Clinton on Friday.
After dropping a 7-1 decision to Clinton in the morning, the Boomers came back for a 12-4 victory over Anadarko in an afternoon game.
In the first game, Clinton took a 5-1 lead after two innings and went on to get the win.
Seth Sims had two of the Boomers four hits in the loss and drove in a run. Corey Goetzinger and Kole Marlatt pitched, combining for six strikeouts.
Agianst Anadarko, the Boomers scored in every inning. Sladyn Covalt drove in four runs with a pair of hits, Jacob Runyan had two hits and Jay Laird drove in two runs. Sims was the winning pitcher.
Church league softball
Registration for a church co-ed softball league is under way and the deadline is May 9.
Games will be played on Sunday afternoons at the Crystal Beach softball complex beginning May 20.
Team registration fee is $125 and player fee is $20. Players must be 18 or older or a high school graduate. All players must attend the church they play for at least once a week.
Teams will play approximately 10 games during a 4-to-6 week time frame and there will be a league tournament. Number of games depends on number of teams.
Coaches must submit a team registration form, team roster and check or cash for the total amount of the team registration fee.
For more information call Woodward Sports and Recreation at 580-256-6011.
Pitch, Hit and Run
Kiwanis Club of Woodward will hold the Pitch, Hit and Run competition April 14 at Fuller Park.
Activities start at 10 a.m.
Pitch, Hit and Run is the official skills competition of major league baseball. Competition is for girls and boys in age groups 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.
Competitors have a chance to advance through four levels all the way to the national finals during the 2018 All-Star weekend. Individual champions along with the all-around winner in each age division will go on to the sectional event.
For information contact Brian Humphries, 405-651-2594.
Traveler baseball
Dates have been set for the Woodward Travelers summer baseball tryouts/clinics.
Tryouts/clinics will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 and Sunday, April 15 at Fuller Park.
Clinic fee is $50 and due at signup and registration for the April 8 event. Players invited are ages 14 through graduating seniors.
Dodgeball league
A Sunday Dodgeball league is being planned for Woodward.
Games will be at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex and you must be 18 years or older to take part.
Dates for the games are April 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6. League games are the first four weeks and the fifth is a tournament. Games will be played during the afternoon. Games will be played between two teams of six players - four players are required to begin a game. A minimum of two females and two males are required to begin a game. Rosters are limited to 10 players.
Team entry deadline is April 3 and fee is $100 per team/$20 per player. Trophies will go to the first and second place teams.
Organizers said proceeds from the league will go to the Ukrainian Orphans Outreach to help pay for Ukraine orphans to be flown to the United States and housed for six weeks during the summer with the possibility of getting adopted (typical cost is $2,800 per child for hosting trip).
Game day admission for the league - bring a personal hygiene item that will be donated to the Ukraine Orphanage in Donetsk, Ukraine. Make all checks payable to Ukrainian Orphans Outreach.
Kids, Inc.
Kids, Inc. will be taking signups for baseball, softball and t-ball through April 13.
To sign up a child must be 5-years-old before May 1. Also, before any child can play a sport at Kids, Inc, a birth certificate must be on file.
Leagues this summer include boys and girls t-ball, 8-under and 10-under machine pitch baseball, 13-under kid pitch baseball, 8-under coach pitch softball, 10-under and 13-under machine pitch softball and 16-under slow pitch softball.
Kids, Inc. hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Golf meeting
The Boiling Springs Ladies Golf Association will be holding an organizational meeting Thursday, April 5 at 10 a.m. in the Boiling Springs clubhouse.
Weather permitting, a scramble will be held after the meeting.
The group meets every Thursday morning from April through October. All women golfers are invited to attend and play with the group. You do not need to be a member at Boiling Springs to play with the ladies group, but a small fee is charged for those who are not members to cover green fees and a cart.
For more information contact Pat Bender at 580-334-9940 or Janet Walker at 580-254-0870.
