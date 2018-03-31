Sen. Casey Murdock and Reps. Mike Sanders and Dr. Carl Newton visited Woodward Thursday evening for a town hall to address questions and concerns after passage of legislation giving teachers a pay raise and funds to education.
Sanders kicked off the meeting with a brief rundown of the week.
“This week I would say is one of the most historic weeks, probably in our state’s history, referring to education and education funding,” Sanders said. “On Monday night, we the house passed the education bill, funding mechanism, to give teachers a pay raise, to add more money to education funding, to support of support personnel as well as give state employees a pay raise.”
The gross production tax paid by oil and gas industries will raise to five percent for the first 36 months and then on to seven percent. Cigarettes will be an extra $1 per pack, gas will raise three cents and diesel will raise six cents.
The bill passed with 79 votes in the house and 36 votes in the senate, according to Newton. Gov. Mary Fallin signed the bill into law Thursday.
The forum then opened up to the public for questions.
What happened to the hotel/motel tax? Why was it taken out? Could the house have reinstated that if they wanted to?
“First off, we knew the senate had some issues with it,” Sanders said. “We the house kind of anticipated this. So what we did was, the way that the bill is written as far as the cigarette tax and the gasoline tax, all of those go to GR (general revenue) first year and then they go to the healthcare revolving fund and the gas and diesel tax goes to roads and bridges.
“So what we’ve done, we’ve built in some flexibility in case something like this were to happen. We also have several measures out there, one the Amazon bill on sales tax, that has scored at almost $21 million. And remember the $50 million was the whole entire year of collecting hotel/motel tax. So July 1 starts the fiscal year, we’re talking half the year, you split that in half. So $21 million approximately from the Amazon deal, we’re down to four million and then other monies, that’s easy.
“Let me just relieve every one in this room, that had we in the house tried to put that back in, it would have to go back to the senate and it would have died. So I’m not worried about this at all. There’s a lot of bad information online. There is a lot bad information on social media.”
Could you address the other measures in the works?
“The approximately $50 million that was for the whole year,” Sanders said. “So starting July 1, 2018 to the end of December 31 is the beginning of the fiscal year. So that’s half of the 50. So that’s why I said it’s only about 25 million. So the Amazon aspect, that bill when that passes is 21 million. So the other two measures that we had, the cigarette tax and the gasoline tax that are going into GR, covers that extra $4 million. As long as we’re in the legislature, I can’t predict what’s 20 years down the road, but what I can predict, as long as Casey Murdock is sitting in his seat and Carl Newton and I are sitting in our seats this isn’t going to change. And this is only the beginning. We’re not just going to stop. It’s not the silver bullet that now we’ve fixed education but you’ve got to start somewhere and this is where we’re starting. There’s a step up, there’s plans. Instead of just a $5,000 blanket across the board those beginning teachers will get 5,000 and then those who have been in the classroom for 25 years, they’re going to get 7,700, if you have a doctorate it’s 8,300. There’s steps in between year one and year 25.”
Newton agreed with Sanders that the teacher pay raise plan will add an incentive to keep teachers in Oklahoma.
“That’s one reason we’ve put the longevity plan,” Newton said. “Oklahoma is bleeding teachers out of state and so we were hoping by, instead of just hitting it straight across the board, that by adding an incentive for them to stay in the state will keep more teachers in our state and keep them in Oklahoma where they belong.”
When can you do something about class size? Why can’t we (teachers and state employees) get a lower insurance rate?
Legislators agreed that the first step was to focus on funding and now that has been accomplished things can continue to move forward.
“Funding was number one right now,” Newton said. “We had to get funding there to get things going in the right direction. That is some of the reforms we are looking at and I do think competitive bidding on the insurance is something we need to really look at. We’re kind of strung up on that right now.”
“The problem is there’s not a lot of insurance companies in the business and I think we need more,” Murdock added. “Competition in my opinion fixes everything.”
POE Educational Legislation Specialist Daniel Cox weighed in on the matter.
“POE had a bill that instead of reducing class size to the cap across all grades, we wanted to start with K through three and my estimate of that, how many teachers we would need, was $20 million,” Cox said. “It was grossly off. It’s $80 million to reduce those class sizes in K through three, $240 million to reduce those class sizes K through 12. So one problem at a time, as we were thinking about it, and then class sizes next.”
Is there something that they (Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite) are going to be able to do to take this away?
The group launched by former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn has sparked fear in local educators as they threaten to fight to repeal HB 1010XX.
Murdock made it clear that he would not make it an easy fight for Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite and Newton agreed the group’s chance of repealing the bill is low.
“The only way they could do it was to come up to start a referendum petition and get signatures and come back and that would be back to the people for you guys to decide whether you wanted to keep it or not,” Newton said. “And ideally, I personally would like to give it to you guys on a vote to decide but guess what? We didn’t have time. We needed to get this thing done.”
Sanders made a point to call out the instigator of the opposing group.
“The gentleman who is talking about this actually in 2011/2012 voted to raise taxes in the United States congress,” said Sanders. “So I say that for you all to do your own homework. You be the ones who decide. I think they’ve got to get 45,000 signatures. It takes a lot of money to run a petition. They’re going to have to get a lot of signatures from all over the state. I wish them the best of luck. I won’t be signing it.”
How long is it going to be before teachers get something else? Are we going to wait another ten years?
Sanders believes that now that the ball is rolling, things will continue to move forward for educators.
“I can’t predict but I can tell you what we are going to see by the time I leave the legislature and if Rep. Newton and Sen. Murdock see where we are in a few years as far as pay, or whatever the case may be,” Sanders said. “And we are going to see, in my opinion, I think you are going to see a wonderful economy, I think you are going to see graduation rates increase, and more important than that we’ll have teachers that are staying here, we’ll be going down to Texas and picking teachers off. I don’t think anyone can give you an answer, a truthful answer, but we’re committed that this is only the start.”
Newton pointed out the Oklahoma legislators are playing catch up with funding is certain areas making for slow going.
“Ten years ago, roads and bridge funds were very low,” Newton said. “So we made a commitment, they did, to put more money in roads and bridges. I think the next year we hit that cap. The other thing was the teacher retirement fund was insolvent about ten years ago. They’re predicting I think it’s 12 years to be fully funded now, less than that now, it was 16 years two years ago. Again we’re dedicating money to those things to get them built back up. It’s kind of a cash flow process, when you get way behind over here it’s hard to catch up, so we are trying to meet those so then when we get those funded fully then we can go on and meet some of these other needs.”
Are the raises and funding going through the formula or are they line items?
According to Newton, the new bill will go through the formula which may be a concern for smaller schools but ultimately the schools will receive the funding they need.
Do you have a plan to address more education funding issues? Do you have a list of things you are addressing?
“We can’t spend money that we don’t have because we have to leave the state will a balanced budget,” Sanders said. “I think the next step, it might be next year, it might be the year after, I think the class size issue. I think that’s something we are going to look into.”
Is that (statewide strikes) what it takes to get messages or ballots to pass within the senate to break partisan politics?
Legislators encouraged the audience to stay active in the process and not to be afraid to contact their representatives.
“What is the best thing?,” Newton asked. “If they make contact continuously, talking to us all the time, letting us know what they are wanting. If that’s what you want then that’s what I’ll vote for.”
Murdock backed his sentiment.
“Don’t be complacent,” Murdock said. “Stay active. Be involved.”
Legislators took a few more questions and heard pleas to address ad valorem tax protests in an effective manner before the evening was through.
Each took time to thank educators for their hard work and dedication to their students before closing the forum.
