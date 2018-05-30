Woodward County deputies have seized a group of starving horses, which have been placed in the care of a well known Oklahoma equine rescue group called Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue of Jones, Oklahoma.
But for two of the horses, help got there too late.
On Tuesday of last week, Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell reported that his office received a call from someone regarding 10 horses that had been starved and left with no water in the county near Boiling Springs.
“The elderly gentleman who had them has severe health problems and a neighbor was trying to help take care of them and obviously was not doing a great job,” Mitchell said. “We received a call on them and they were in very bad condition. One was already dead and had been for a month or better.”
According to Mitchell, Dr. Kyle Taylor accompanied the deputies to the site near the Boiling Springs Curve on 34C. The animals were immediately taken water, hay and feed while Mitchell’s office worked on the paperwork necessary to seize the animals.
On Wednesday, eight of the 10 horses were officially seized and on Thursday officials from Blaze’s Rescue arrived with trailers to begin the rescue transport to their facility.
The horses are in the custody of Blaze’s Rescue of Jones.
The facility is a long-term well established equine rescue center who works closely with law enforcement throughout the state and Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division.
The facility operates on donations only and has successfully rescued nearly 1,400 horses since opening its gates in 2001.
According to the owner of Blaze’s, in her social media posts regarding the Woodward rescue, the scene at the corrals were the horses were kept, was grim.
“We see a lot of neglect! It takes a lot out on us when dealing with these cases. Sometimes, all we want to do is sit in the quiet and mourn a loss or pray that we can save a life, said Blaze’s Rescue owner, Natalee Cross in her social media post. “Thursday morning we prepared for the three hour journey to assist nine horses in extreme need. I should know by now to prepare for the worst and pray for the best. I’m still learning, even after 17 years, we just can’t always be prepared for the worst.”
Cross told the story of one of the horses, a mare, who had been trapped under a cattle panel for they don’t know how long. After much effort and even lifting her into a trailer and working with her for hours, she died.
Another horse, “Bob” they are calling him, had a seizure during the rescue attempt and was taken to OSU. He was released and is doing well, the information stated.
The Cross family have dedicated themselves long-term to helping law enforcement with complex and sometimes costly efforts to rescue horses all over the state of Oklahoma.
To assist with the cost of this continued endeavor, checks for support can be mailed to: Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue, 17667 Markita Drive, Jones, Oklahoma. 73049.
“Remember all donations are tax deductible! We hate to ask for your assistance but we have been slammed this month. We have received 26 horses just this month alone,” Cross said.
She added, those who want to can donate via PayPal using: blazesequineresc@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.