Northwest Oklahomans and those who reside in the eastern portion of the Oklahoma Panhandle should be prepared for a hotter and drier than normal summer.
According to Oklahoma Climatological Survey Climatologist Gary McManus, despite some rain, for which everyone has been thankful, the region is still heading into summer in an official drought. Add to that temperatures now that are a full 10 to 15 degrees hotter than normal this time of year and you have a recipe for a long hot summer, he said.
“You up there sort of skipped spring with the temps in the upper 90s and 100s already,” Mcmanus said. “The fact that northern Oklahoma is the target area for these storms is an indication of the retreat of the jet stream further to the north. That is why your part of the state has been under the gun for storms lately.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Northwest Oklahoma and Southwest Kansas were under a severe thunderstorm and tornado watch. In May so far, some areas in the Panhandle have received 2.48 inches of rain, while Woodward is still hovering around the 1.59 inches mark, according to amounts collected at the Oklahoma Mesonet site in Woodward.
“From Woodward over to Major and Dewey Counties, that is really the center of the worst of the drought still, McManus said. “That is despite the rains that we have seen. This time of year, we would expect to see more rainfall. And the rains that are falling, because of the high temps, are having trouble keeping up with the evaporation.”
Currently, the outlooks for precipitation are not clear enough to predict accurately in the coming months.
“You’ve gotten some but you need much more,” he said.
However, there was one bit of positive news, McManus said.
“It looks like an El Nino might be setting up, which would could make us a little more hopeful for the next cool season (fall and winter),” he said. “That would be better than the warmer, dry winters you all have had over the last two cool seasons there.”
The current fire danger is considered moderate, according to the Mesonet.
On Tuesday night, a tornado watch, meaning the conditions are favorable for a tornado or severe thunderstorm to form, was in effect until just after midnight. At about 4:30 a severe storm was reported just north of Buffalo.
Officials urge drivers to be mindful of their children, especially in vehicles. About 37 children in the United States die every single year from being left in hot cars. In Oklahoma, it is illegal to leave a child unattended in a vehicle. But that does not help the cases, which are fairly common, when a caregiver has a lapse in temporal memory. For that, many organizations offer hints to help people create a program of checking or a program that includes placing all needed tools or materials for a given workday in the back seat with the child, among many other suggestions. In 20 years, the lowest number of child deaths in hot cars was in 2017, with eight young children dying in hot vehicles.
Owners of animals are also urged to remember that animals outside depend on shade and plenty of fresh drinking water to survive in the high temperatures.
According to the USDA, cattle drink up to 30 gallons of water per day, depending on the size of the animal.
Dogs need about 17 ounces of clean water per 10 pounds of body weight and plenty of shade.
*****
Note: Temperatures for the rest of this week are expected to be in the 90s and 100s during the day.
Evening lows are expected to be in the 60s and 70s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.