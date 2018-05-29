By Jason Elmquist
CNHI Sports Oklahoma
There’s just something about Karsten Creek Golf Club that brings the best out in Austin Eckroat.
The Oklahoma State freshman, who won the Class 6A state individual golf championship at Karsten while a freshman for Edmond North, has been clutch for the Cowboys in their quest for the program’s first national championship since 2006.
He carried over his consistent play in stroke play into the first day of match play, getting the clinching point in both the quarterfinals and semifinals to send Oklahoma State into the championship match to face sixth-seeded Alabama.
“I came here to contribute to the team and win a national championship,” Eckroat said. “That's the overall goal. I'm just excited for the opportunity.”
During stroke play, Eckroat made the comment that his putter is what has had him off his game throughout the year.
But on Tuesday, he had little need for his putter.
Eckroat’s short game was on point, allowing him to get out to an early three-hole lead on Auburn freshman Brandon Mancheno – who finished runner-up in the individual championship after losing a playoff hole to Augusta’s Broc Everett on Monday – and ultimately winning 3 and 2.
Holding onto a one-hole lead through the first four holes, the Edmond native chipped in from the backside of the green on No. 5 to go to 2 up – and followed the big shot by winning No. 6, as well.
“It was awesome. I was already ahead in my match, and it was one of those things where he had the advantage (on the green),” Eckroat said. “It was a pretty easy chip, but for the most part he had the advantage. I hit a really good chip, and it went in.
“It got the crowd involved a lot. It was the first loud roar of the day.”
His lead got to as much as four through 11 strokes and held a three-hole lead heading to the 16th.
While Eckroat fought off a challenge against Texas A&M in the quarterfinals, carding a birdie on the par 5 No. 18 for a 1 up win – giving OSU the 3-2 victory needed to advance the semifinals against Auburn – he made sure there would be no comeback by chipping to within a foot of the hole on No. 16 to effectively win the hole and the match.
Oklahoma State’s first point of the semifinal came from sophomore Viktor Hovland at the 1 hole, where he played from in the A&M match as well – needing a playoff hole to earn the point for OSU against the Aggies.
The Oslo, Norway, native won the second hole of the match against Auburn’s Jovan Rebula and never relinquished the lead. In fact, he didn’t lose a single hole in the semifinals en route to a 4 and 3 finish.
Junior Zach Bauchou finally found his moment to shine for Oklahoma State – and it was certainly needed.
After struggles in the stroke play, Bauchou cherished the opportunity of a change.
Playing as the closer for Oklahoma State, he never trailed in his match against Wells Padgett in a 4 and 3 victory.
Things started to get interesting after he had just taken a two-hole lead through the first four holes. On No. 5, Padgett rolled a birdie putt in to win the hole and as Bauchou was about to roll in his par putt just to keep his rhythm, Padgett slammed the pin into the hole – leaving Bauchou with an awkward look on his face as he looked as some of his teammates behind the green.
“When he made that putt, he was really trying to make a statement that he was going to come back int he match, so I needed to match it with a statement of my own,” Bauchou said.
The Forest, Virginia, native couldn’t have made a more clear statement. A few holes later, he went on a run of four holes won and got his lead out to 5 up through 10 and traded blows over the next three holes before clinching the win.
Bauchou also got a little fire to start his match.
Prior to the golfers being introduced on the No. 1 tee, the announcer welcomed the Auburn mascot who was dancing around the gallery and throughout the course. After doing so, the announcer said, “Pistol Pete will probably be out tomorrow” – which brought some boos from the Tigers fans and some chuckles from the Cowboy fans, as well as Bauchou.
“I don’t think he meant it like that, but I found it pretty humorous – I started laughing,” Bauchou said. “It lightened the mood for me. It was pretty funny.”
In order for the Cowboys to clinch their first national time in over a decade, and to become the first No. 1 seed to win the national championship in the 10-year history of the match play format, Oklahoma State must go through Alabama.
It is a rematch of the 2014 championship match, in which the Crimson Tide – who had former OSU head coach Mike McGraw as their assistant at the time – won 4 and 1 at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.
