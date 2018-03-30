Woodward County Commissioners will gather Monday morning in the courthouse for their regular weekly meeting.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Commissioners will take action on a Fair Board recommendation for the hiring of Woodward County Fair Grounds and Event Center Manager Jon Marc Holt. Commissioners tabled this item last week to reschedule for a time when Holt could be present.
Commissioners will take action on a transfer of funds in District #2 accounts.
Commissioners will take action on requisitioning officers and receiving agents for Woodward Fire Department.
Commissioners will take action on requisitioning agents for county wide fire departments.
Commissioners will take action on routine items; blanket purchase orders, four week payroll, and purchase orders.
Commissioners will open the meeting for new or unforeseen business.
*****
Woodward’s City Commissioners are also meeting on Monday, at 7 p.m. in the commission room, 722 Main St.
The agenda includes several agreements, along with bids on a couple of items, including an animal incinerator/creamatory system and installation.
Commission members will take up both approval of bids for a brine lease, then approval of the lease agreement with Woodward Iodine Corp.
Another agreement on the agenda concerns abatement, boarding and securing between the city and Green Zebra Services.
The consent agenda includes facilities use agreements with Alpha Gamma/Circle of Care and DWTA Helicopters.
The municipal authority meeting includes an agreement for “Trash Off Day” on April 21, which allows city residents free landfill privileges for that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.