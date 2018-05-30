Woodward County Commissioners met Tuesday morning in the courthouse after the holiday weekend for a regularly scheduled meeting.
Commissioners approved a contract between the Woodward County Rural Water District #2 and the Oklahoma Economic Development Authority (OEDA) for a grant for connecting new waterlines to a new well. Commissioners’ approval will allow RWD#2 to accept the grant, according to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap.
Commissioners approved requisitioning and receiving officers for the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds, which was updated to include the new general manager, Jon Marc Holt.
Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the city concerning the county jail facility. This is the same agreement use last year, according to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell.
Commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement with the city for the answering of both 911 and administrative calls, and dispatching of all 911 and administrative calls for the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchell, again, said the agreement was the same as what was used last year.
Commissioners tabled a resolution closing the courthouse for the Northwest District Meeting in Cimarron County set for October 12.
Commissioners approved a permit for 12 inch lay flat water line from Select Energy for District #2 Sections 15 & 22 T20N R20W followed by a resolution for disposing of equipment for the District Attorney’s office.
Commissioners approved an application for a permit for a right-of-way entrance for a well site, from Kauk Construction LLC in District #2 Section 25 T20N R17W.
Commissioners approved an application for a permit for a right-of-way entrance for a well site from Dustin Donley Construction LLC in District #2 Section 31 T20N R17W.
Commissioners approved several routine items including blanket purchase orders, monthly payroll, four-week payroll, and purchase orders.
Under new and unforeseen business, District 26 District Attorney Chris Boring notified commissioners that there are plans to gather the chairmen of nine County Commission Boards to discuss, with legal counsel, the state’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.
The complaint filed in June by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is set to move forward on May 28, 2019.
The state claims companies, including Purdue Pharma and others, have made billions through deceptive and misleading opioid marketing campaigns.
As of now, commissioners have not made an official decision to enter the lawsuit.
