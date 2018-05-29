One of the premiere events in Northwest Oklahoma kicks off Tuesday morning at Woodward High School.
The Classic Bowl turns 30 this year and a full week of Classic Bowl XXX activities starts with the arrival of girls basketball and football players.
Check in for both groups is Tuesday morning at the high school, setting up a full day of meals and practices.
Tuesday, the girls basketball games are set at Boomer Fieldhouse at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Players are divided into four teams for the doubleheader and as usual the roster is dotted with All-State talent, and athletes from the tri-state area of Northwest Oklahoma, Southwest Kansas and the eastern Texas Panhandle. The evening also includes a three-point shooting contest.
There are 40-plus area schools represented on the girls basketball rosters.
Football players will have an orientation session in the morning, then practice in the afternoon leading up to a welcome dinner at the 101 Center in the evening
There are players from well over 40 schools on the East and West rosters, representing 11-man, 8-man and 6-man football schools.
Wednesday is the start of band day with some 250 members of the Classic Bowl honor band arriving along with a number of band directors to start preparations for the always entertaining halftime show.
Band members will have a welcome dinner on Wednesday night at Woodward High School.
On Thursday boys basketball players arrive for a day full of meals and practices with games once again at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Boomer Fieldhouse.
Around 43 schools have representatives on this year's Classic Bowl boys basketball roster.
A slam dunk contest is part of the basketball proceedings as well.
During both nights of basketball, coaches and players of the year will be announced and a scholarship will be presented.
On Friday, the athletic awards dinner is scheduled which will include presentation of football players of the year - offense and defense - and coaches of the year for both East and West. A couple of special awards and the winner of the Drew Williams Memorial Scholarship will be announced.
Saturday includes cheerleading events, a parade down Woodward's Main Street and numerous pre-game activities leading up to the 8 p.m. kickoff for Classic Bowl XXX and an always sparkling halftime program. Scholarships for cheerleading and band will also be announced during halftime.
Overall, the Classic Bowl committee hands out $5,000 in scholarships each year.
