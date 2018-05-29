In one agenda item contained within the Woodward County Commissioner meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners tabled a decision that called for the approval of quit claim deed from the City of Woodward to the County of Woodward for a 4.2 acre tract of land that was thought to have been deeded more than 58 years ago.
The small tract of land has been being used by the Southern Plains Research Station in Woodward for the purpose of rangeland and crop grasses that are sustainable in this region since 1935, when the original land use agreement was made between Woodward County and the United States Department of Agriculture.
The original action to deed the small tract of land over to the county took place in 1960, according to Woodward Assistant City Manager Shaun Barnett.
Woodward City Attorney Aaron Sims researched the legal description as well as the history behind the giving of the land by the City of Woodward to Woodward County in 1960.
The notation of the intention of then city commissioners to deed the city land to Woodward County was discovered in the minutes of a meeting held in 1960, Barnett said.
"We knew the land had been originally given around the time the Cedar Heights school was being built,” Barnett said. “The city always wanted the county to have the land, but the quit claim deed was never filed. So we just wanted to make sure that got filed and that we cleaned up this paperwork. That is all that was taking place today.”
In the City Commission meeting on May 21, commissioners voted to approve the quit claim deed on a 4.2 acre plot of land contained within the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 23 North, Range 21 West of the Indian Meridian.
The City of Woodward recently hired survey company, Jividens Land Survey to ensure the plot of land is correctly noted on the deed, according to District 26 District Attorney Chris Boring.
The legal requirements have already been met, Boring said. The action only needs to be approved by Woodward County commissioners, who tabled the issue until they could look at the recently surveyed plot of land and talk to the surveyor.
