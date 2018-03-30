The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 302 Reservation Road in the Fort Supply new gym lobby.
Donors will be entered for a chance to win a tornado shelter from FlatSafe and a chance to win Whataburger for a year. Donors will receive a coupon from Whataburger for a free honey butter chicken biscuit.
“As the weather warms up, people get busy with activities and may get out of the routine of giving blood,” said President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute John Armitage, M.D. “But every two seconds, someone needs blood. If you have never donated or haven’t given in the past two months, please give at this blood drive to save local lives.”
Any healthy adults, age sixteen and up, are encouraged to donate blood to help keep the needed supply up.
Donors will also have their choice of t-shirt in one of three colors. “Strong” olive, “Bold” maroon, or “Fearless” teal. If a donor chooses to not take a shirt, OBI will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
For more information visit obi.org.
